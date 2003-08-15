News
Capital reduction by subsidiary, Allanite Pte. Ltd.
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the reduction of the ordinary share capital (the "Capital Reduction") of Allanite Pte. Ltd. ("Allanite"), a company incorporated in Singapore and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand, as follows:
(a) the reduction of the issued and paid-up ordinary share capital of Allanite from S$1,000,000 divided into 1,000,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each to S$2 divided into 2 ordinary shares of S$1 each, by the cancellation of 999,998 ordinary shares of S$1 each in the ordinary share capital of Allanite; and
(b) thereafter, the return of the amount of S$999,998 arising from the Capital Reduction, to CRL Realty Pte Ltd, the sole holder of all the issued ordinary shares in the share capital of Allanite, and also an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.
The Capital Reduction was confirmed by the High Court of the Republic of Singapore on 13 August 2003. A copy of the Order of Court confirming the Capital Reduction was lodged with the Registrar of Companies and Businesses on 15 August 2003.
The Capital Reduction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2003. It will, however, decrease the earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group by 0.3 cents.