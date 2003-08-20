News
Striking-off of dormant indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, PVortal 3 Pte Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its dormant indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, PVortal 3 Pte Ltd ("Pvortal 3"), had upon its application and as subsequently notified in the Government Gazette notification dated 15 August 2003, been struck off the Register of Companies pursuant to Section 344(4) of the Companies Act, Cap. 50, with effect from 2 August 2003.
The above striking-off of PVortal 3 is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2003.