News
Change of Directors
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (the Company) wishes to announce the resignation of Mr Hsieh Fu Hua and the appointment of Mr Richard Edward Hale as a Director of the Company on 10 February 2003.
With his appointment, Mr Hale will take over from Mr Hsieh as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a Member of the Risk Committee of the Company.
The Board wishes to express its appreciation to Mr Hsieh for his contributions to the Company. The Board extends its heartfelt congratulations to him on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Exchange Limited and wishes him all the best in his new position.
The Board also welcomes Mr Hale, and with his appointment, the Audit Committee and Risk Committee of the Company now comprise the following members:
Chairman: Mr Richard Edward Hale (Independent and Non-executive Director)
Members: Mr Sum Soon Lim (Non-executive Director)
Mr Lucien Wong Yuen Kuai (Independent and Non-executive Director)
Chairman: Mr Sum Soon Lim (Non-executive Director)
Members: Mr Richard Edward Hale (Independent and Non-executive Director)