News
Shanghai Bai Ting Consultant Co., Ltd Dormant company under members voluntary liquidation
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that its indirect subsidiary, Shanghai Bai Ting Consultant Co., Ltd (Bai Ting), a company incorporated in the Peoples Republic of China, has been liquidated.
Bai Ting is a 56% owned subsidiary of CapitaLand with the remaining 44% owned by a party unrelated to CapitaLand Group.
The liquidation of Bai Ting is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2003.