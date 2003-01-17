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News

CapitaMall Trust gives notice to purchase IMM Building

17 Jan 2003 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 38,234 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 43,207 bytes)
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