News
Increase in share capital of CapitaLand Financial Investments Pte Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that the authorised share capital of its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Financial Investments Pte Ltd (CFIPL), has increased from $400,000 to $4,000,000 by the creation of an additional 3,600,000 ordinary shares of $1 each.
CapitaLands interest in CFIPL is held through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Financial Limited, who has increased its investment in CFIPL from $2 to $1,500,000. This increase in the issued and paid-up share capital of CFIPL was made by way of cash subscription of 1,499,998 ordinary shares of $1 each. CapitaLands interest in CFIPL remains unchanged at 100% after the increase.