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News

CMT 1H2003 distribution exceeds forecast by 4.3%

16 Jul 2003 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 88,455 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 88,455 bytes)
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