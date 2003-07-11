News
Acquisition of shares in Beverly Equities Pte Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Amethyst Holdings Pte Ltd (AHPL), had on 10 July 2003, together with Nostaligic Limited (NL), entered into a sale and purchase agreement (the Agreement) with Calamvale Pte Ltd (Calamvale) for AHPL and NL to purchase from Calamvale, two and eight ordinary shares of S$1 each, respectively, in the issued share capital of Beverly Equities Pte Ltd (Beverly Equities) and representing in aggregate the entire issued ordinary share capital in Beverly Equities (the Share Acquisition). An aggregate consideration of S$10, arrived at on arms length basis, was paid in cash in full on completion of the Share Acquisition, which also took place on 10 July 2003.
Neither NL, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, nor Calamvale, a company incorporated in Singapore, is related to CapitaLand.
Beverly Equities is a company incorporated in Singapore. Its principal activities include amongst other things, investment holding. Based on the latest unaudited management accounts as at 7 July 2003, Beverly Equities has a net book value of S$10.
Following the Share Acquisition, CapitaLand has an indirect interest in 20% of the total issued share capital of Beverly Equities. AHPL and NL have, pursuant to a shareholders agreement entered into on 10 July 2003 with respect to Beverly Equities, agreed that AHPL retains control of the composition of the board of directors of Beverly Equities. As such, Beverly Equities will be deemed an indirect subsidiary of CapitaLand.
The Share Acquisition by AHPL is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2003.
None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transactions.
A copy of the Agreement is available for inspection during normal business hours at the registered office of CapitaLand at 168 Robinson Road, #30-01 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912, for a period of three months from the date hereof.