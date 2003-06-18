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News

Incorporation of indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, SBR Private Limited and RPoint Pte. Ltd

18 Jun 2003 Back

The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand (Office) Investments Pte Ltd, has incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries, SBR Private Limited (SBR) and RPoint Pte. Ltd. (RPoint), in Singapore.

Both SBR and RPoint are investment holding companies, each with an authorised share capital of S$400,000 comprising 400,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each and an issued and paid-up share capital of S$2 comprising 2 ordinary shares of S$1 each.

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