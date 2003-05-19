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News

Proposed acquisition of IMM Building - Waivers in respect of Rule 812(1) of the Listing Manual

19 May 2003 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 192,075 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 192,075 bytes)
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