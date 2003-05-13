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CapitaMall Trust - Notice of Books Closure
1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, subject to the passing of all the resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the unitholders (Unitholders) of CapitaMall Trust (CMT) to be held on 30 May 2003, the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of CMT will be closed on 9 June 2003 at 5.00 p.m. (the Books Closure Date) for the purpose of determining the provisional allocation of Singapore Registered Unitholders (as defined below) under the Preferential Offering (as defined below). 2. CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CMT, is convening the EGM to seek Unitholders approval for, amongst others, the proposed acquisition of IMM Building by CMT and a proposed issue of 119.8 million new units (Units) in CMT for placement by The Development Bank of Singapore Ltd (DBS Bank) to partly finance the said acquisition. It is intended that the placement by DBS Bank will comprise:
(a) a preferential offering (the Preferential Offering) of up to 74.0 million new Units to Singapore Registered Unitholders on a non-renounceable basis of 1 new Unit for every 10 existing Units held as at the Books Closure Date ; and
(b) a placement of a minimum of 45.8 million new Units by way of (i) an offering of new Units to the public in Singapore through its automated teller machines on a first-come, first-served basis and (ii) a private placement of new Units to retail and institutional investors.