News
CapitaMall Trust convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Unitholders (30 May 2003) for the acquisition of IMM Building
On 17 January 2003, it was announced that the trustee of CapitaMall Trust (CMT) had given notice of its interest in considering the purchase of IMM Building, and that the completion of the acquisition was subject to a number of conditions being met including the approval of the unitholders of CMT (Unitholders) at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened.
Further to the above, the Board of Directors of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited (CMTML), the manager of CMT, is pleased to announce that CMTML will today issue a circular to Unitholders (Circular), setting out details of, and other relevant information pertaining to, the proposed acquisition of IMM Building and CMTMLs financing plans in that regard, together with the notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Unitholders of CMT. The EGM will be held on 30 May 2003 (Friday) at 10.00 a.m. at 168 Robinson Road, Capital Tower, Level 9, STI Auditorium, Singapore 068912.
Unitholders approval will be sought at the EGM for, amongst others, the proposed acquisition of IMM Building by CMT and an issue of 119.8 million new units (Units) in CMT (comprising (a) a preferential offering (Preferential Offering) of up to 74.0 million new Units to Singapore Registered Unitholders* on a non-renounceable basis of 1 new Unit for every 10 existing Units held as at the Books Closure Date (as defined below); and (b) a placement of a minimum of 45.8 million new Units by way of an offering of new Units to the public in Singapore through the automated teller machines of The Development Bank of Singapore Ltd on a first-come, first-served basis and a private placement of new Units to retail and institutional investors) to partly finance the said acquisition.
Further details relating to the matters for which Unitholders approval is sought at the EGM (including the additional borrowings that CMT proposes to incur to partly finance the acquisition of IMM Building as well as the financial effects of the acquisition) are set out in the Circular. An electronic copy of the Circular will be available on CMTs website at http://www.capitamall.com.sg from 3.00 p.m. on 13 May 2003.
Approval in-principle has been obtained from Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) for the proposed issue of new Units by CMT and for the listing and quotation of these new Units on the main board of the SGX-ST. The SGX-STs in-principle approval is not an indication of the merits of the proposed issue of new Units or the acquisition of IMM Building. CMTML has also obtained a waiver from Rule 812(1)(a) of the SGX-STs Listing Manual so that substantial Unitholders who are Singapore Registered Unitholders can participate in the Preferential Offering.
The Board of Directors of CMTML also wishes to give notice that, subject to the passing of all the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM, the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of CMT will be closed on 9 June 2003 at 5.00 p.m. (the Books Closure Date) for the purpose of determining the provisional allocation of Singapore Registered Unitholders under the Preferential Offering.
*Unitholders at the Books Closure Date (as defined above) other than those whose registered addresses with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are outside Singapore and who have not, at least 5 market days prior to the Books Closure Date, provided The Central Depository (Pte) Limited with addresses in Singapore for service of notices and documents.
Important NoticeThe value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, CMTML or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.
Investors have no right to request CMTML to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.
The past performance of CMT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of CMT. All forecasts and projections are based on CMTMLs assumptions as explained in the Circular to be issued today by CMTML. Such yields will vary accordingly for investors who purchase Units in the secondary market at a market price higher or lower than the issue price range specified in the Circular. The forecasted and projected financial performance of CMT is not guaranteed and there is no certainty that any of it can be achieved. Investors should read the whole of the Circular for details of the forecasts and projections and consider the assumptions used and make their own assessment of the future performance of CMT.