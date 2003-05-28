News
Provisional permission obtained for Trademart Site
CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) and Hwa Hong Corporation Limited (HH) wish to announce that provisional planning approval has been received to redevelop the Trademart site located at Martin Road into a condominium comprising 3 blocks of 43 storey apartments with carparks and ancillary facilities. This freehold site is strategically located, and has the potential to be developed into a waterfront condominium that enjoys an excellent view of the Singapore River. A total of over 600 units can be built on the site.
CapitaLand and HH each owns a 50% stake in Riverwalk Promenade Pte Ltd (RWPPL), the joint venture company which owns the Trademart site. CapitaLands stake in RWPPL is held through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CRL Realty Pte Ltd. HH holds its stake in RWPPL through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Singapore Warehouse Company (Private) Ltd. CapitaLand will be the project manager for the redevelopment of the Trademart site.