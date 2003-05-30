News
Sale of remaining units in Thomson Plaza
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Thomson Plaza (Private) Limited (TPPL), has today entered into a sale purchase agreement (the Agreement) with Song Aloha Pte Ltd (Song Aloha), a party unrelated to the CapitaLand Group, to dispose of the property (the Divestment) known as Unit Nos. 03-24 to 24C on the 3rd storey of Thomson Plaza (the Units) at 301 Upper Thomson Road Singapore for a consideration of S$9.65 million (the Consideration).
TPPL is wholly-owned by CapitaLand Commercial Limited, which in turn is wholly-owned by CapitaLand.
Under the terms of the Agreement:
1. the Consideration, which was arrived at on a willing seller-willing buyer basis, shall be satisfied in cash in the following manner:
(i) upon the execution of the Agreement earlier today, a deposit equivalent to 10% of the Consideration and the goods and services tax (GST) thereon is payable and was paid by Song Aloha to TPPL; and
(ii) the balance of 90% of the Consideration and GST thereon is payable by Song Aloha to TPPL on the date of completion of the Divestment, which is expected to take place by 28 August 2003; and
2. the completion of the Divestment is conditional upon, amongst other things, Song Aloha receiving satisfactory legal replies to the legal requisitions and interpretation plans sent to the various government departments.
The net book value of the Units as at 31 December 2002 is S$10 million, as derived from the most recent valuation carried out in November 2002 in conjunction with CapitaLands year-end valuation of its assets.
The Divestment is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2003.
Upon completion of the Divestment, TPPL will no longer hold any unit in Thomson Plaza. The sale proceeds from this transaction will be used to reduce borrowings or fund other investments. None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Divestment.
A copy of the Agreement is available for inspection at CapitaLands registered office at 168 Robinson Road #30-01 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912, during normal business hours for a period of 3 months from the date of this announcement.