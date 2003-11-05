News
Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the establishment of the following two indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries in:-
Name : CapitaRetail Japan Fund Limited ("CRJF")
Principal Activity : Investment in retail properties in Japan.
Authorised Capital : S$100,000 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each.
Paid-Up Capital : S$2 divided into 2 ordinary shares of S$1 each.
CRJF was a shelf company acquired for a consideration of S$2 and is now an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Commercial Limited, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.
Name : CapitaRetail LPM Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha ("CRTMK")
Principal Activity : Acquisition and management of retail properties in Japan.
Paid-Up Capital : 100,000 divided into 2 shares of 50,000 each.
Incorporated in Japan, CRTMK is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Commercial Limited.