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News

Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries

05 Nov 2003 Back

The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the establishment of the following two indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries in:-

Name : CapitaRetail Japan Fund Limited ("CRJF")

Principal Activity : Investment in retail properties in Japan.

Authorised Capital : S$100,000 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each.

Paid-Up Capital : S$2 divided into 2 ordinary shares of S$1 each.

CRJF was a shelf company acquired for a consideration of S$2 and is now an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Commercial Limited, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.

Name : CapitaRetail LPM Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha ("CRTMK")

Principal Activity : Acquisition and management of retail properties in Japan.

Paid-Up Capital : 100,000 divided into 2 shares of 50,000 each.

Incorporated in Japan, CRTMK is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Commercial Limited.

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