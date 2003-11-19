News
Australand Holdings Limited - Implementation of stapling
Pursuant to its announcement made on 20 August 2003, the Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to further announce the implementation, as of 19 November 2003, of the Stapling Proposal by its subsidiary, Australand Holdings Limited ("AHL"). The Stapling Proposal involves, inter alia, the creation of a stapled entity known as Australand Property Group ("APG"), by stapling units ("Units") in a newly formed trust, Australand Property Trust ("APT"), to ordinary shares ("Shares") in AHL (the "Stapling Proposal"). The Stapling Proposal was approved by the security holders of AHL at meetings held on 27 October 2003 and by the Supreme Court of New South Wales on 10 November 2003.
Pursuant to the Stapling Proposal, CapitaLand (through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Ausprop Holdings Limited and Austvale Holdings Ltd) has today received, an aggregate of 312,093,986 Units (representing one Unit for every Share held by CapitaLand as at 18 November 2003). As the Stapling Proposal was implemented by means of, inter alia, a return of capital to shareholders of AHL (with the proceeds thereof being compulsorily applied to acquire the Units), no consideration had been paid by CapitaLand in exchange for the Units. The Shares and the Units have been stapled together on a one for one basis to form APG stapled securities and will trade on the Australian Stock Exchange Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited as a single security.
With effect from today, CapitaLand's holdings of AHL's Shares have been substituted with holdings of APG stapled securities. As at the date hereof, CapitaLand holds an aggregate of 312,093,986 APG stapled securities, representing approximately 58.76 per cent. of the outstanding stapled securities of APG.
The Stapling Proposal is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2003.