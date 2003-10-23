News
S$1,000,000,000 multicurrency medium term note programme
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Limited ("CCL"), has established a S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme (the "MTN Programme") and in connection therewith, has appointed Citicorp Investment Bank (Singapore) Limited ("Citicorp") and Standard Chartered Bank ("SCB") to act as the joint arrangers and dealers of the MTN Programme.
Under the MTN Programme, CCL may from time to time issue notes in series or tranches in Singapore dollars or any other currency as may be agreed between the relevant dealer of the MTN Programme and CCL (the"Notes"). Each series or tranche of Notes may be issued in various amounts and tenors, and may bear fixed, floating, or variable rates of interest. Hybrid Notes or zero coupon Notes may also be issued under theMTN Programme. The Notes shall constitute direct, unconditional, and unsecured obligations of CCL ranking pari passu, without any preferenceor priority among themselves, and pari passu with all other present andfuture unsecured obligations (other than subordinated obligations andpriorities created by law) of CCL.
In conjunction with the establishment of the MTN Programme, CCLappointed Citicorp and SCB as joint managers for the first 2 series ofNotes, comprising S$150,000,000 in principal amount of 5-year fixed rateNotes (the "Fixed Rate Notes") and S$30,000,000 in principal amount of 5-year floating rate notes (the "Floating Rate Notes") (the Fixed Rate Notesand the Floating Rate Notes collectively the "5-year Notes") pursuant tothe MTN Programme. The 5-year Notes will be issued in thedenomination of S$250,000 and cleared through The Central Depository(Pte) Limited ("CDP").
The net proceeds from the issue of the 5-year Notes (after deducting issueexpenses) will be used for the purposes of (a) re-financing the existingborrowings of CCL and its subsidiaries and (b) financing the generalfunding requirements of CCL and its subsidiaries.
Application has been made to the Singapore Exchange Securities TradingLimited ("SGX-ST") for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST.