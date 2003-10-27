News
Interest on convertible bonds due 2007
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that the third interest payment (the "Interest Payment") on the S$380,000,000 principal amount of convertible bonds due 2007 (the "Convertible Bonds"), convertible into new ordinary shares of S$1.00 each in the capital of CapitaLand, shall be made on 3 November 2003 (the "Actual Payment Date").
Under the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds, the Convertible Bonds bear interest at the rate of 0.625 per cent. per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear on 3 May and 3 November in each year (each an "Interest Payment Date"), commencing 3 November 2002. Each Convertible Bond will cease to bear interest, inter alia, from and including the Interest Payment Date last preceding its conversion date.
Interest will be paid to the holder shown on the Register at the close of business on the 15th day before the due date for the payment of interest.
Payment will be made by transfer to the registered account of the bondholder or by Singapore dollar cheque drawn on a bank in Singapore mailed to the registered address of the bondholder, if the bondholder does not have a registered account. Where payment is to be made by transferto a registered account, payment instructions (for value on the Actual Payment Date) will be initiated on the Actual Payment Date. Where payment is to be made by cheque, the cheque will be mailed on the Actual Payment Date.
Bondholders shall not be entitled to any interest or other payment for any delay in receiving the Interest Payment.