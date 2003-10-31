News
Establishment and change of name of wholly-owned subsidiary
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the establishment of the following wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore:-
Name: CapitaLand Financial Holdings Limited ("CFHL")
Principal Activity: Investment holding company for real estate financialproducts and management related business
Authorised Capital: S$1,000,000.00 divided into 1,000,000 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each
CFHL has been renamed as CapitaLand Financial Limited, while the company previously known as CapitaLand Financial Limited, a subsidiary of CFHL, has itself been renamed as CapitaLand Financial Services Limited.