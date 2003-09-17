News
Change of interest in Australand Holdings Limited
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, Ausprop Holdings Limited ("Ausprop") and Austvale Holdings Ltd ("Austvale") have on 12 September 2003, been respectively allotted 4,172,467 and 1,117,263 additional ordinary shares (the "Share Allotment") in Australand Holdings Limited ("Australand").
The Share Allotment arose due to the election by Ausprop and Austvale for scrip under Australand's Dividend Reinvestment Plan in respect of the fully franked interim dividend of A$0.03 per ordinary share for the quarter ended June 2003 and paid on 12 September 2003. The additional shares were allotted at an issue price of A$1.74 per share in lieu of the cash dividend entitlements of A$7,260,090.90 (S$7,986,099.99) and A$1,944,036.78 (S$2,138,440.46) due to Ausprop and Austvale respectively. The issue price was calculated at a 2.5% discount to the average of the volume weighted average market price of Australand ordinary shares sold on the Australian Stock Exchange over the five business days commencing on 22 August 2003, the day the shares were quoted ex-dividend.
With the Share Allotment, CapitaLand's effective interest in Australand increases from 58.51% to 58.76%.
Assuming the transaction had been effected in the most recent financial year ended 31 December 2002, there would have been no material impact on the net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the said financial year ended 31 December 2002.