News
Shanghai Bai Hua Property Investment Consultants Co., Ltd - Company in members' voluntary liquidation
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that it has placed its 95% owned indirect subsidiary, Shanghai Bai Hua Property Investment Consultants Co., Ltd ("Bai Hua"), under members' voluntary liquidation.
The remaining 5% of Bai Hua, which is incorporated in the People's Republic of China, is owned by a party unrelated to the CapitaLand Group.
The liquidation of Bai Hua is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2003.