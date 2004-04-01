News
Divestment of interest in subsidiary
Singapore, 01 April, 2004 The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Premier Health Corporation International Pte Ltd ("PHCI"), a company incorporated in Singapore, has entered into a share transfer agreement to dispose its entire 70% interest comprising 1,312,500 ordinary shares (the "Divestment") in PT Regency Laguna Jasamedika ("PTRLJ"), for US$950,000 (approximately S$1.65 million), to a party unrelated to CapitaLand.PTRLJ, a company incorporated in Indonesia, owns a vacant site located within the Taman Laguna Indah Township in Surabaya, Indonesia. The site area is 19,366 square metres and it is zoned for a hospital development.The consideration was arrived at on a willing buyer-willing seller basis. PTRLJ has a positive net book value of approximately US$2.17million (approximately S$3.75 million) as at 31 December 2003. CapitaLand will record a gain of US$0.51 million (approximately S$0.85 million) after writing back a provision made previously in respect of this investment.The Divestment is conditional upon the approval of the relevant authorities in Indonesia. Upon approval being obtained, and completion, PTRLJ will cease to be a subsidiary of CapitaLand.The Divestment is consistent with CapitaLand's strategy to dispose of its non-core assets.The Divestment is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction.