News
Results of the AGM and EGM held on 12 April 2004 / Change of Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from 13 April 2004
Singapore, 12 April, 2004 The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (the "Company" or "CapitaLand") wishes to announce that:(a) At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 12 April 2004, all the resolutions on the items of ordinary and special business as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 12 March 2004, and put to the meeting, were duly passed.(b) At the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company held on 12 April 2004, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of EGM dated 16 March 2004, and put to the meeting as special and ordinary resolutions, were duly passed.The Board of Directors of the Company wishes to further announce that following shareholders' approval at the AGM, Dr Hu Tsu Tau is appointed, with effect from 13 April 2004, as a Director of the Company pursuant to Section 153(6) of the Companies Act, Cap. 50. Dr Hu is also elected as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, in place of Mr Philip Yeo Liat Kok, who relinquishes his appointments as Director and Chairman of the Board, with effect from 13 April 2004. Mr Philip Yeo will however chair CapitaLand's International Advisory Panel.The detailed template announcement, pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual, containing the particulars of Dr Hu Tsu Tau, is being released separately to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.The Board would also like to take the opportunity to place on record its appreciation to Mr Philip Yeo for his leadership and immense contribution to the CapitaLand group during his tenure as Director and Chairman of the Board.