News
Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaRetail Japan Fund Private Limited
Singapore, 15 April, 2004 The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Singapore:-Name : CapitaRetail Japan Fund Private Limited ("CRJFPL")Principal Activity : Investment holding companyAuthorised Capital : S$100,000 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each and 500,000 divided into 500,000 redeemable non-cumulativeconvertible preference shares of 1 eachPaid-Up Capital : S$2 divided into 2 ordinary shares of S$1 eachCRJFPL is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Financial Limited, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.In view of the establishment of CRJFPL, CapitaLand has changed the name of another indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, incorporated on 5 November 2003, from CapitaRetail Japan Fund Limited to CapitaRetail LPM Investment Ltd.