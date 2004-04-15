CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaRetail Japan Fund Private Limited

15 Apr 2004 Back

Singapore, 15 April, 2004 The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Singapore:-Name : CapitaRetail Japan Fund Private Limited ("CRJFPL")Principal Activity : Investment holding companyAuthorised Capital : S$100,000 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each and 500,000 divided into 500,000 redeemable non-cumulativeconvertible preference shares of 1 eachPaid-Up Capital : S$2 divided into 2 ordinary shares of S$1 eachCRJFPL is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Financial Limited, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.In view of the establishment of CRJFPL, CapitaLand has changed the name of another indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, incorporated on 5 November 2003, from CapitaRetail Japan Fund Limited to CapitaRetail LPM Investment Ltd.

Back to top