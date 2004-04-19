News
Subscription for preference shares in the capital of CapitaRetail Japan Fund Private Limited
Singapore, 19 April, 2004 The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Fund Investment Pte Ltd ("CFIPL"), has today entered into a subscription agreement with CapitaRetail Japan Fund Private Limited (the "Fund") to subscribe for 30,000 redeemable preference shares in the Fund of par value of 1 each ("Preference Shares") at a premium of 99,999 for each Preference Share.The Fund is a closed-end private investment company providing institutional investors with an opportunity to invest in retail investment properties in Japan.CFIPL has committed to invest between 20% and 30% of aggregate committed capital raised by the Fund, subject to a maximum commitment of 8 billion.The Company's interest in the Fund presently comprises two ordinary shares of S$1.00 each, held by CapitaRetail Japan Fund Management Private Limited, another indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Upon issue and allotment by the Fund to CFIPL of the Preference Shares subscribed by CFIPL, the Company's interest in the Fund, held through CFIPL, will also comprise such Preference Shares in the Fund.As at the date of this announcement, the Fund has raised committed capital of 10 billion from CFIPL and other investors through agreements to subscribe for Preference Shares in the Fund. Upon issue and allotment by the Fund of the Preference Shares subscribed by CFIPL and the other investors, the Company's indirect interest will be reduced to 30% and the Company will also cease to have a majority representation on the board of the Fund; the Fund will therefore cease to be an indirect subsidiary of the Company.CFIPL's subscription for the Preference Shares will not be expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.