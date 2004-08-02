News
Completion of the Acquisition of Plaza Singapura and the Issue of 294, 000, 000 New Units in CapitaMall Trust
Further to its announcement dated 24 May 2004 in relation to the proposed acquisition of Plaza Singapura, the Board of Directors of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust ("CMT"), is pleased to announce that Bermuda Trust (Singapore) Limited, as trustee of CMT, has today entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Plaza Singapura (Private) Limited (“PSPL”) and has completed the acquisition of Plaza Singapura. The purchase consideration for Plaza Singapura of S$710.0 million was satisfied by the issue today of 147,000,000 new units in CMT (“Units”) at an issue price of S$1.62 per Unit to E-Pavilion Pte. Ltd. (the entity nominated by PSPL to receive such Units) and the payment of the balance (less certain amounts due from PSPL) in cash to PSPL. The Board further wishes to announce that in addition to the above 147,000,000 Units, CMT has today, issued an additional 147,000,000 new Units at an issue price of S$1.62 per Unit in connection with the equity fund raising exercise undertaken to partly finance CMT’s acquisition of Plaza Singapura.
By Order of the BoardCapitaMall Trust Management Limited(as manager of CapitaMall Trust)
Jessica LumCompany SecretarySingapore2 August 2004
Important NoticeThe value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CMT (the “Manager”), or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.
Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of CMT may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.
The past performance of CMT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of CMT.
Submitted by Jessica Lum, Company Secretary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited (as manager of CapitaMall Trust) on 02/08/2004 to the SGX