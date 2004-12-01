News
Capital Reduction By Subsidiary, Areca Investment Pte Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that the High Court of the Republic of Singapore had on 8 November 2004 confirmed the reduction of the issued and paid-up share capital (the “Capital Reduction”) of Areca Investment Pte Ltd ("Areca”), a company incorporated in Singapore and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. The Capital Reduction is effected through:
the capitalisation of a sum of S$60,206,733 forming part of the share premium account of Areca, which is to be applied in paying up in full at par for 60,206,733 unissued ordinary shares of S$1 each in the capital of Areca (the “Additional Shares”, each an “Additional Share”), and the Additional Shares be allotted and issued credited as fully paid up to CapitaLand;
subject to and forthwith upon the preceding paragraph (a) taking effect, the issued and paid up capital of Areca (including, for the avoidance of doubt, the Additional Shares) be reduced from S$61,880,883 divided into 61,267,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each fully paid and 613,883 redeemable preference shares of S$1 each fully paid to S$100,000 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each fully paid, and that such reduction be effected by:
cancelling 60,266,570 of the said ordinary shares constituting part of the total issued and fully paid-up share capital of Areca, which have been lost or are unrepresented by available assets of Areca;
to the extent to which such sum arising from the cancellation of the said 60,266,570 ordinary shares pursuant to the preceding sub-paragraph (i) is not applied in writing-off the accumulated losses of Areca, the balance shall be transferred to a Capital Reserve which may be capitalised in accordance with the Articles of Association of Areca, or applied in writing off any future accumulated losses of Areca; and
cancelling 900,430 of the said ordinary shares and 613,883 of the said redeemable preference shares constituting part of the total issued and fully paid-up share capital of Areca, and the aggregate sum of S$1,514,313 arising from such reduction of the share capital be returned to CapitaLand; and
subject to and contingent upon the preceding paragraph (b) taking effect, the sum standing to the credit of the share premium account of Areca be reduced by a sum of S$613,269,117 and that such reduction be effected by returning S$999 to CapitaLand for each issued redeemable preference share which is cancelled pursuant to the preceding paragraph (b)(iii).
A copy of the Order of Court confirming the Capital Reduction was lodged with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority on 1 December 2004, and accordingly the Capital Reduction became effective on such date.
The Capital Reduction is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.
Tan Wah Nam Company Secretary 1 December 2004