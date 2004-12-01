News
Capital Reduction By Subsidiary, CapitaLand Residential Limited
The Board of Directors of Capitaland Limited ("Capitaland") wishes to announce that the High Court of the Republic of Singapore had on 11 October 2004 confirmed the reduction of the issued and paid-up share capital (the "Capital Reduction") of Capitaland Residential Limited ("CapitaLand Residential"), a company incorporated in Singapore and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. The Capital Reduction is effected through:
reduction of the issued and paid-up share capital of Capitaland Residential from S$1,002,000,000 divided into 1,000,000,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each and 2,000,000 redeemable preference shares of S$1 each (issued at a premium of S$999 each) to S$546,538,915 divided into 546,085,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each and 453,915 redeemable preference shares of S$1 each, by the cancellation of:
453,915,000 of the said ordinary shares constituting part of the total issued and fully paid-up share capital of Capitaland Residential, which has been lost or is unrepresented by available assets of CapitaLand Residential: and
1,546,085 of the said redeemable preference shares constituting part of the total issued and fully paid-up share capital of CapitaLand Residential, and the sum of S$1,546,085 arising from such reduction of the share capital be returned to CapitaLand, the sole holder of all the issued redeemable preference shares in the capital of CapitaLand Residential.
Upon paragraph (a)(i) taking effect and to the extent to which such sum arising from the cancellation of the said 453,915,000 ordinary shares is not applied in writing off the accumulated losses of CapitaLand Residential, the balance shall be transferred to a capital reserve which may be capitalised in accordance with the Articles of Association of CapitaLand Residential, or applied in writing off any future accumulated losses of CapitaLand Residential.
Upon paragraph (a)(i) taking effect, the sum standing to teh credit of the share premium account of CapitaLand Residential be reduced by a sum of S$1,544,538,915 and such reduction be effected by returning to CapitaLand S$999 for each issued redeemable preference share which is cancelled (being the premium paid on each redeemable preference share).
A copy of the Order of Court confirming the Capital Reduction was lodged with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority on 1 December 2004
The Capital Reduction is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.
Tan Wah Nam Company Secretary 1 December 2004