News
PT. Capitaland Property Services - Company in Members' Voluntary Liquidation
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, PT. CapitaLand Property Services (“PT. CPS”), a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Indonesia, has been placed under members’ voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation of PT. CPS does not have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2004.
Tan Wah NamCompany Secretary17 December 2004