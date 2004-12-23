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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Entry into Joint Venture with Shenzhen International Trust & Investment Co., Ltd to acquire and manage a pipeline of retail malls in various parts of China

23 Dec 2004 Back

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 103,228 bytes)
  2. Presentation (Size: 280,397 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 103,228 bytes)
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