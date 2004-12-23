News
Entry into Joint Venture with Shenzhen International Trust & Investment Co., Ltd to acquire and manage a pipeline of retail malls in various parts of China
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- Announcement (Size: 103,228 bytes)
- Presentation (Size: 280,397 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments