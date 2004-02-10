News
Change of interest in Australand Property Group
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand had (through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, Ausprop Holdings Limited ("Ausprop") and Austvale Holdings Ltd ("Austvale")) on 2 February 2004 been allotted an aggregate of 10,301,263 new stapled securities ("New Stapled Securities") in the Australand Property Group ("APG") (the "Allotment"), comprising 10,301,263 ordinary shares in the share capital of Australand Holdings Limited and 10,301,263 units in Australand Property Trust.The Allotment was due to the election by Ausprop and Austvale for scrip under APG's Distribution Reinvestment Plan in respect of the distribution of 4.36 cents per stapled security (comprising a 3 cent fully franked dividend and a 1.36 cent distribution) for the quarter ended 31 December 2003, which was paid on 2 February 2004. The New Stapled Securities wereallotted at an issue price of A$1.59 per stapled security in lieu of the aggregate cash distribution (net of tax) of A$16,379,008.24 (approximately S$21,358,226.74) due to Ausprop and Austvale. The issue price represents a 2.5% discount to the average of the daily volume weighted average price of APG stapled securities traded on the Australian Stock Exchange for each of the five trading days commencing on 31 December 2003, the record date of the distribution.Immediately prior to the Allotment, CapitaLand had an aggregate of 396,839,508 stapled securities in APG (approximately 57.52% of the outstanding stapled securities of APG). Following the above Allotment, CapitaLand now holds, as at the date hereof, an aggregate of407,140,771 stapled securities in APG (approximately 58.02% of the outstanding stapled securities of APG).Assuming the transaction had been effected in the most recent financial year ended 31 December 2003, there would have been no material impact on the net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the said financial year ended 31 December 2003.