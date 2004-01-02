News
Change of interest in Shanghai Ning Xin Real Estate Development Co., Ltd
Singapore, 02 January, 2004 The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand's indirect effective interest in Shanghai Ning Xin Real Estate Development Co., Ltd ("Ning Xin"), a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China, has increased from 77.6% to 80.5%. Ning Xin is the owner and developer of the project known as "Oasis Riviera", a residential development in Changning District, Shanghai. The change in interest took place when its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Fund Investment Pte Ltd ("CFIPL"), acquired a 14.55% beneficial interest from two shareholders of Ning Xin, namely, Hua Sheng Holdings Pte Ltd ("Hua Sheng", being another indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand), and HPL Properties (North Asia) Pte Ltd ("HPL"), who each transferred to CFIPL 15% of their existing stakes of 77.6% and 19.4% respectively, for a consideration of RMB29.10 million (approximately S$6.14 million). The remaining 3% in Ning Xin is held by Shanghai Xin Tian Di Real Estate Development Co., Ltd, a party unrelated to the CapitaLand Group.The above consideration, which will be satisfied in cash, was arrived at on a willing buyer-willing seller basis taking into account, inter alia, the net tangible assets of the 14.55% stake in Ning Xin standing at RMB29.10 million (approximately S$6.14 million) as of 31 October 2003.The above transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the transaction described above.