News
Change of interest in Shanghai Ning Xin Real Estate Development Co., Ltd
Singapore, 19 January, 2004 The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its indirect effective interest in Shanghai Ning Xin Real Estate Development Co., Ltd ("Ning Xin"), a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China, has changed from 80.51% to 72.17%. Ning Xin is the owner and developer of the project known as "Oasis Riviera", aresidential development in Changning District, Shanghai.CapitaLand's 80.51% indirect interest in Ning Xin was 65.96% held through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Hua Sheng Holdings Pte Ltd ("Hua Sheng") and 14.55% held through another indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Fund Investment Pte Ltd ("CFIPL"). The change in CapitaLand's interest in Ning Xin, from 80.51% to 72.17%, occurred when CFIPL transferred its 14.55% beneficial interest in Ning Xin to CapitaLandChina Residential Fund Limited ("CCRF"), in which CapitaLand has a 42.7% indirect interest, for a consideration of RMB29.10 million (approximately S$6.14 million).CCRF is a fund company set up to invest primarily in residential development projects in the People's Republic of China in order to capitalize on the growth of the residential property market with a primary focus on the mid to high-end residential segment in Shanghai andBeijing. CapitaLand, as the sponsor of CCRF, had committed to offer to CCRF an opportunity to acquire a stake in the Oasis Riviera project as a seed investment for CCRF.The aforesaid transaction was effected to fulfill that commitment.The consideration will be satisfied in cash and was arrived at on a willing buyer-willing seller basis taking into account, inter alia, the net tangible assets of the 14.55% stake in Ning Xin standing at RMB29.10 million (approximately S$6.14 million) as of 31 October 2003.The above transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the transaction described above.