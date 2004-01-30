News
Joint venture in the United Arab Emirates
Singapore, 30 January, 2004 The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") is pleased to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, PREMAS Investments Pte Ltd ("PREMAS"), has today entered into a joint venture agreement with Tricon Global General Contracting And Maintenance ("Tricon"), a business registered in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), for the establishment of Tricon PREMAS LLC ("JV Company"), a limited liability company to be incorporated in Abu Dhabi.The JV Company will provide integrated facility management services including consultancy and procurement services, interior space planning and related training activities.The JV Company will be capitalized at UAE Dirhams 200,000 (approximately S$100,000) through the issue of 200 ordinary shares of UAE Dirhams 1,000 each. PREMAS will hold 49% of the issued share capital of the JV Company and the balance 51% will be held by Tricon.Tricon is part of the Tricon group which has been in operation for more than 30 years with offices in the UAE (Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah), USA, Turkey and South Africa. Their core business is in the provision of Real Estate Management, Healthcare, Catering and Food Services, Publicity and Advertisement, Contracting, operational support and training in Law Enforcement, Security, Emergency Medical Services, Crisis Management,Emergency Response and Incidence Command Systems.The joint venture will provide PREMAS with a strategic platform to capitalise on facilities management opportunities in the UAE and the other Gulf Cooperation Council States.The joint venture is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the joint venture.