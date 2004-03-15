News
News Release
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") refers to its announcement dated 6 February 2004 (the "6 February Announcement") in relation to, inter alia, the establishment of a new real estate investment trust known as CapitaCommercial Trust ("CCT") by CapitaLand.Further to the 6 February Announcement, the Board wishes to announce that it has, in connection with the establishment of CCT, received a redemption notice from its wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Limited ("CCL"), in respect of 500,000 redeemable convertible non-cumulative preference shares ("RPS") currently held by CapitaLand in the issued capital of CCL (the "Redemption").The Redemption was effectuated today via the allotment and issuance to CapitaLand of 1,000 ordinary shares of par value S$1.00 each in the capital of CCL ("Shares") for each RPS so redeemed, in accordance with the Articles of Association of CCL.Consequent to the Redemption, the share capital of CCL has changed fromS$1,316,031,127 comprising 1,316,031,127 Shares and S$500,000 comprising 500,000 RPS, to S$1,816,031,127 comprising 1,816,031,127 Shares.CapitaLand's interest in CCL remains unchanged at 100 per cent. following the Redemption.