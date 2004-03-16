News
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting of CapitaLand Limited (the "Company") will be held at STI, 168 Robinson Road, Level 9 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912, on 12 April 2004 at 10.30 a.m. (or as soon thereafter following the conclusion or adjournment of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 10.00 a.m. on the same day and at the same place) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendment, the following Resolutions, of which Resolution 1 will be proposed as a Special Resolution, and Resolution 2 will be proposed as an Ordinary Resolution:SPECIAL RESOLUTION
Resolution 1: Approval for the Capital Reduction and the Distribution In Specie
That:(a) the sum standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be reduced by a maximum of S$952 million (the "Capital Reduction"), with such reduction to be effected by the distribution in specie of the said sum in the form of units ("CCT Units") in CapitaCommercial Trust (the "Distribution In Specie") free of encumbrances and together with all rights attaching thereto on and from the date the Distribution In Specie is effected, to existing Shareholders, as at such date to be determined by the Directors of the Company as the date on which the Register of Members and the Transfer Books of the Company will be closed (the "Books Closure Date"), in the proportion of one CCT Unit for every five shares held by the Shareholders as at the Books Closure Date, fractional entitlements to be disregarded and to be disposed of or dealt with in such manner and for such purpose as the Directors deem fit in the interests of the Company; and(b) the Directors of the Company and each of them be and is/are hereby authorised and empowered to complete and to do all such acts and things, and to approve, modify and execute such documents, as they may consider necessary or expedient to give effect to the Capital Reduction and the Distribution In Specie.ORDINARY RESOLUTION
Resolution 2: Proposed Modifications to the CapitaLand Share Option Plan, the CapitaLand Performance Share Plan and the CapitaLand Restricted Stock Plan
That:(a) Rule 11.1 of the CapitaLand Share Option Plan be and is hereby modified, in the manner and to the extent as set out in Appendix 2 to the circular to shareholders dated 16 March 2004 (the "Circular");(b) Rule 9.1 of the CapitaLand Performance Share Plan be and is hereby modified, in the manner and to the extent as set out in Appendix 2 to the Circular; and
(c) Rule 9.1 of the CapitaLand Restricted Stock Plan be and is hereby modified, in the manner and to the extent as set out in Appendix 2 to the Circular.Notes:
1. A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies to attend and vote in his stead.
2. A member of the Company which is a corporation is entitled to appoint its authorised representative or proxy to vote on its behalf.
3. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
4. The instrument appointing a proxy must be deposited at the registered office of the Company at 168 Robinson Road, #30-01 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912, not less than 48 hours before the time set for the Meeting.Disclaimer
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be sold in the United States unless they are registered or are exempt from registration. The Company does not intend to register any portion of this offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering in the United States. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that will contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as financial statements. Copies of this announcement are not being, and should not be, distributed in or sent into the United States.It may be unlawful to distribute these materials in certain jurisdictions.