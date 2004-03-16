News
Establishment of Malaysian subsidiary, PREMAS TOTAL ASSET SERVICES SDN BHD
Singapore, 16 March, 2004 The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") is pleased to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, PREMAS Investments Pte Ltd ("PREMAS"), has today entered into an agreement with Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Ahmad Tajuddin Bin Ali ("Dr Tajuddin"), Chairman of Gas Malaysia Sdn Bhd, for the establishment of PREMAS Total Asset Services Sdn Bhd ("PTAS"), a private limited company to be incorporated in Malaysia.PTAS will provide integrated corporate services, facility management services and consulting, advisory and technical audit services.PTAS will be capitalised at RM 200,000 (approximately S$100,000) through the issue of 200,000 ordinary shares of RM 1 each. PREMAS will hold 70% of the issued share capital of PTAS and the balance 30% will be held by Dr Tajuddin.Dr Tajuddin is a member of the International Advisory Panel of CapitaLand and also a Director of CapitaLand Financial Limited, another wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. Dr Tajuddin will also be appointed a Director of PREMAS International Limited, the holding company of PREMAS and a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. PTAS will provide PREMAS with a strategic platform to grow its business and to establish its brand name in Malaysia. This transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the transaction.