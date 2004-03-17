News
Changes in share capital of wholly-owned subsidiary, Stamford Holdings Pte Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the following in respect of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stamford Holdings Pte Ltd ("Stamford Holdings"):(a) Capital Reduction
(b) Increase in Authorised, Issued and Paid-Up Share Capital
CapitaLand will subscribe for the 7,400,000 Class 1 RPS at par value of S$0.10 and a share premium of S$0.90 per Class 1 RPS (the "Subscription") on 18 March 2004. The aggregate consideration for the Subscription of the amount of S$7,400,000 will be internally funded.Consequent to the Capital Reduction and the Subscription, CapitaLand will hold 27,600,000 Shares and 7,400,000 Class 1 RPS in the share capital of Stamford Holdings.CapitaLand's interest in Stamford Holdings will remain unchanged at 100 per cent. following the Capital Reduction and the Subscription.The Capital Reduction and the Subscription are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.