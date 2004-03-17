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Changes in share capital of wholly-owned subsidiary, Stamford Holdings Pte Ltd

17 Mar 2004 Back

The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the following in respect of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stamford Holdings Pte Ltd ("Stamford Holdings"):(a) Capital Reduction

  • The issued and paid-up share capital of Stamford Holdings was reduced (the "Capital Reduction") from S$50,000,000 comprising 50,000,000 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each ("Shares") to S$27,600,000 comprising 27,600,000 Shares by the cancellation of part of its total issued and paid-up share capital of S$22,400,000 comprising 22,400,000 Shares.
  • The Capital Reduction was confirmed by the High Court of the Republic of Singapore and a copy of the Order of Court confirming the Capital Reduction was lodged with the Registrar of Companies and Businesses in Singapore today.

    • (b) Increase in Authorised, Issued and Paid-Up Share Capital

  • Subsequent to the Capital Reduction, Stamford Holdings will increase its authorised share capital from S$50,000,000 comprising 50,000,000 Shares to S$50,740,000 comprising 50,000,000 Shares and 7,400,000 Class 1 convertible non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of S$0.10 each ("Class 1 RPS").

    • CapitaLand will subscribe for the 7,400,000 Class 1 RPS at par value of S$0.10 and a share premium of S$0.90 per Class 1 RPS (the "Subscription") on 18 March 2004. The aggregate consideration for the Subscription of the amount of S$7,400,000 will be internally funded.Consequent to the Capital Reduction and the Subscription, CapitaLand will hold 27,600,000 Shares and 7,400,000 Class 1 RPS in the share capital of Stamford Holdings.CapitaLand's interest in Stamford Holdings will remain unchanged at 100 per cent. following the Capital Reduction and the Subscription.The Capital Reduction and the Subscription are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.

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