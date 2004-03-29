News
Acquisition of Shanghai Aoshun Property Co., Ltd
Singapore, 29 March, 2004 The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that the CapitaLand group has acquired Shanghai Aoshun Property Co., Ltd. (hereinafter called "Aoshun") for a consideration of RMB40 million (approximately S$8.14 million) (the "Acquisition").Aoshun, a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), owns a residential site known as Plot 1, Z7 and Z8 Neighbourhood, at Huacao Town, Minhang District, Shanghai. The site will be developed into a townhouse project. With a combined site area of 153,140 sqm and a potential gross floor area of 109,100 sqm, CapitaLand plans to build approximately 500 residential units on the site.The above consideration, which will be satisfied in cash, was arrived at on a willing buyer-willing seller basis, taking into account, the net tangible assets of Aoshun standing at RMB20 million (approximately S$4.07 million) as at 29 February 2004.The Acquisition was made through CapitaLand (China) Investment Co., Ltd ("CCIC") and CapitaLand China Residential Fund Limited ("CCRF"), with each holding interests of 80% and 20% respectively in Aoshun.CCIC is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand incorporated in the PRC while CCRF, in which CapitaLand has a 42.7% indirect interest, is a fund company set up to invest primarily in residential development projects in the PRC in order to capitalize on the growth of the residential property market, with a primary focus on the mid to high-end residential segment in Shanghai and Beijing.With the Acquisition, Aoshun has become an indirect 88.54% owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.The above transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the transaction described above.