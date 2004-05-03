News
Interest payment relating to Floating Rate Notes Series 002 issued under the S$1 billion Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme
Pursuant to Rule 747(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, CapitaLand Commercial Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the following interest payment in respect of Floating Rate Notes Series 002 (the "Notes") issued under the Company's Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme:Principal Amount of Notes: S$30 million
Interest Period: From 10 November 2003 to 10 May 2004
Interest Amount: S$3,143.51 for the coupon amount of each Note having a principal sum of S$250,000
Record date: 5 p.m. on 3 May 2004
Paying Agent: Citicorp Investment Bank (Singapore) Limited, 300 Tampines Avenue 5, #07-00 Tampines Junction, Singapore 529653