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Interest payment relating to Floating Rate Notes Series 002 issued under the S$1 billion Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

03 May 2004 Back

Pursuant to Rule 747(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, CapitaLand Commercial Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the following interest payment in respect of Floating Rate Notes Series 002 (the "Notes") issued under the Company's Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme:Principal Amount of Notes: S$30 million

Interest Period: From 10 November 2003 to 10 May 2004

Interest Amount: S$3,143.51 for the coupon amount of each Note having a principal sum of S$250,000

Record date: 5 p.m. on 3 May 2004

Paying Agent: Citicorp Investment Bank (Singapore) Limited, 300 Tampines Avenue 5, #07-00 Tampines Junction, Singapore 529653

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