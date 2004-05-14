News
Capital reduction by subsidiary, Ankerite Pte. Ltd.
14 May 2004 - The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that the High Court of the Republic of Singapore has on 12 May 2004 confirmed the reduction of the issued and paid-up share capital (the "Capital Reduction") of Ankerite Pte. Ltd. ("Ankerite"), a company incorporated in Singapore and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. The Capital Reduction is effected through:(a) the reduction of the issued and paid-up share capital of Ankerite from S$1,100,000 divided into 1,000,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each and 100,000 redeemable preference shares of S$1 each (issued at a premium of S$999 each) to S$1,036,000 divided into 1,000,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each and 36,000 redeemable preference shares of S$1 each, by the cancellation of 64,000 of the said redeemable preference shares constituting part of the total issued and fully paid-up share capital of Ankerite, and that the sum of S$64,000 arising from such reduction of the share capital be returned to CRL Realty Pte Ltd, the sole holder of all the issued ordinary and redeemable preference shares in the capital of Ankerite; and(b) the reduction of the sum standing to the credit of the share premium account of Ankerite by a sum of S$63,936,000, and that such reduction be effected by returning to CRL Realty Pte Ltd S$999 for each issued redeemable preference share which is cancelled (being the premium paid on each redeemable preference share).A copy of the Order of Court confirming the Capital Reduction was lodged with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority on 14 May 2004.The Capital Reduction is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.