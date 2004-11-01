News
Capital Reduction By Subsidiary, CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that the High Court of the Republic of Singapore had on 11 October 2004 confirmed the reduction of the issued and paid-up share capital (the “Capital Reduction”) of CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Ltd ("CapitaLand China Holdings”), a company incorporated in Singapore and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. The Capital Reduction is effected through:
the reduction of the issued and paid-up share capital of CapitaLand China Holdings from S$100,173,500 divided into 100,000,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each and 173,500 redeemable preference shares of S$1 each (issued at a premium of S$999 each) to S$53,772,163 divided into 53,698,663 ordinary shares of S$1 each and 73,500 redeemable preference shares of S$1 each, by the cancellation of:
46,301,337 of the said ordinary shares constituting part of the total issued and fully paid-up share capital of CapitaLand China Holdings, which has been lost or is unrepresented by available assets of CapitaLand China Holdings; and
100,000 of the said redeemable preference shares constituting part of the total issued and fully paid-up share capital of CapitaLand China Holdings, and the sum of S$100,000 arising from such reduction of the share capital be returned to CapitaLand Residential Limited (“CapitaLand Residential”), the sole holder of all the issued redeemable preference shares in the capital of CapitaLand China Holdings.
Upon paragraph (a) (i) taking effect and to the extent to which such sum arising from the cancellation of the said 46,301,337 ordinary shares is not applied in writing-off the accumulated losses of CapitaLand China Holdings, the balance shall be transferred to a capital reserve which may be capitalised in accordance with the Articles of Association of CapitaLand China Holdings, or applied in writing off any future accumulated losses of CapitaLand China Holdings.
Upon paragraph (a) (ii) taking effect, the sum standing to the credit of the share premium account of CapitaLand China Holdings be reduced by a sum of S$99,900,000, and such reduction be effected by returning to CapitaLand Residential S$999 for each issued redeemable preference share which is cancelled (being the premium paid on each redeemable preference share). A copy of the Order of Court confirming the Capital Reduction was lodged with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority on 1 November 2004. The Capital Reduction is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.
Tan Wah Nam Company Secretary 1 November 2004