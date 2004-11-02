News
Acquisition of Indirect Subsidiary, Ghim Li Property Pte Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CRL Realty Pte Ltd (“CRL Realty”) has today signed a Subscription Agreement (“the Agreement”) to subscribe for 900,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each, representing a 90% equity stake, in Ghim Li Property Pte Ltd (“the Company”) for cash at par (the “Subscription”). The parties to the Agreement were CRL Realty, the Company and Ghim Li Holdings Co. Pte Ltd (“Ghim Li Holdings”). Ghim Li Holdings will on completion, hold the remaining 10% equity stake in the Company.
The Company is a single asset company and owns a 6,519 square metre site (“the Site”) located at Kampong Kayu Road in Tanjong Rhu. On 19 January 2004, CapitaLand announced that it entered into a Conditional Put and Call Agreement (“Put and Call”) with the Company to acquire the Site for S$51.9 million, subject to the Company satisfactorily fulfilling all conditions precedent which include the conversion of the Site from industrial to residential use, with a fresh 99-year lease tenure and a plot ratio of 2.8. The Company has since obtained the necessary approvals, paid the upgrading and differential premium and is currently waiting for the issuance of the new 99 year lease by the relevant authority.
The Agreement allows CapitaLand and Ghim Li Holdings to jointly develop the Site into a condominium development.
CapitaLand’s cost of acquisition for the Company is based on the net tangible asset of the Company, taking into account CapitaLand’s proportionate shareholding in the Company and the agreed value of S$51.9 million for the Site.
The Subscription is expected to take place upon completion which will be by end December 2004. Upon completion, the Put and Call will terminate and the Company will become an indirect subsidiary of CapitaLand.
The Subscription is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.
None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the transaction described above.
Tan Wah Nam Company Secretary 2 November 2004