News
CapitaMall Trust - Payment of Management Fees by way of the units in CapitaMall Trust
Singapore, 02 November, 2004 The Board of Directors of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited (as the manager of CapitaMall Trust) (the “Company”) wishes to announce that the Company has on 2 November 2004 received 758,358 units in CapitaMall Trust (“Units”) issued at a price of S$0.96 per Unit for the period from 1 July 2004 to 30 September 2004 and 156,967 Units issued at a price of S$1.6456 per Unit for the period from 2 August 2004 to 30 September 2004, as payment of the performance component of its management fees. This manner of payment of the performance component of the Company’s management fees in Units was disclosed in the (1) prospectus dated 28 June 2002 issued in connection with the initial public offering of Units, (2) unitholders’ circular dated 13 May 2003 issued in connection with acquisition of IMM Building by CapitaMall Trust and (3) unitholders’ circular dated 20 July 2004 issued in connection with the acquisition of Plaza Singapura by CapitaMall Trust. With this payment, the Company holds an aggregate of 6,873,017 Units. By Order of the Board CapitaMall Trust Management Limited (as manager of CapitaMall Trust) Jessica Lum Company Secretary 2 November 2004