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Global

English

Modal Title

News

Establishment of wholly-owned subsidiary, Mezzo Management Pte Ltd

22 Oct 2004 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 57,068 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 57,068 bytes)
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