News
Joint Venture in India
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) is pleased to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, PREMAS Investments Pte Ltd (“PREMAS”), has today entered into a joint venture agreement with Vipul Facility Management Private Limited (“Vipul”), a company registered in New Delhi, India, for the establishment of VIPUL PREMAS (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED (“JV Company”), a limited liability company to be incorporated in New Delhi.
The JV company will provide integrated facility and property management services.
The JV Company will be capitalized at Indian Rupees 10 million (approximately S$360,000) through the issue of 1,000,000 ordinary shares of Indian Rupees 10 each. PREMAS and Vipul will hold the issued share capital of the JV Company in equal proportions.
Vipul Group is an established respected and fast growing diversified conglomerate which has leadership position in infrastructure, real estate and building services business in India. Vipul, a leading organization in the group, has emerged as one of the fastest growing facility management companies in India managing over 2.5 million sq.ft. of prestigious buildings around India.
The joint venture will provide CapitaLand with a strategic platform to tap on the facilities management opportunities in India.
The joint venture is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.
None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the joint venture.
Tan Wah NamCompany Secretary25 October 2004
Submitted by Tan Wah Nam, Company Secretary on 25/10/2004 to the SGX