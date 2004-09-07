News
Increase in share capital of subsidiary
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, PREMAS Technologies Pte Ltd (“PREMAS Tech”), has increased its authorised share capital from S$100,000 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each to S$1,000,000 divided into 1,000,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each by the creation of 900,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each.
PREMAS Tech has also increased its issued and paid-up ordinary share capital from S$10,000 to S$1,000,000 by the allotment and issue of 990,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each to PREMAS International Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.
CapitaLand’s interest in PREMAS Tech remains unchanged at 100% after the increase.
The increase in share capital of PREMAS Tech is for operational purposes.
The increase in share capital is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.
Tan Wah Nam Company Secretary 7 September 2004
Submitted by Tan Wah Nam, Company Secretary on 07/09/2004 to the SGX