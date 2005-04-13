News
Striking-Off of Dormant Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Silverlac Investments Ltd
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its dormant indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverlac Investments Ltd ("Silverlac"), had upon its application and as subsequently notified in the Government Gazette notification dated 8 April 2005, been struck off the Register of Companies pursuant to Section 344(4) of the Companies Act, Cap. 50, with effect from 17 March 2005.
The above striking-off of Silverlac does not have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2005.