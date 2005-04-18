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News

Announcement relating to PREMAS (Middle East) Pte. Ltd.

18 Apr 2005 Back

With reference to the announcement released on 31 March 2005 entitled "Incorporation of a new subsidiary, PREMAS (Middle East) Pte. Ltd.", CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") would inform that the title should be amended as "Incorporation of a new joint venture company, PREMAS (Middle East) Pte. Ltd.", as PREMAS (Middle East) Pte. Ltd. is a joint venture company held equally by PREMAS Investments Pte Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand, and Tricon Global General Contracting and Maintenance, and not an indirect subsidiary of CapitaLand.

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