News
Announcement relating to PREMAS (Middle East) Pte. Ltd.
With reference to the announcement released on 31 March 2005 entitled "Incorporation of a new subsidiary, PREMAS (Middle East) Pte. Ltd.", CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") would inform that the title should be amended as "Incorporation of a new joint venture company, PREMAS (Middle East) Pte. Ltd.", as PREMAS (Middle East) Pte. Ltd. is a joint venture company held equally by PREMAS Investments Pte Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand, and Tricon Global General Contracting and Maintenance, and not an indirect subsidiary of CapitaLand.