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News

Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Heatley Pte. Ltd.

07 Feb 2005 Back

The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Singapore:

Name : Heatley Pte. Ltd.Principal Activity : Investment HoldingAuthorised Share Capital: S$500,000.00 divided into 500,000 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each Issued and Paid-Up Share Capital: S$1 comprising 1 ordinary share of S$1

Heatley Pte. Ltd., a shelf company which has not commenced operations, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Residential Limited, itself a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.

By Order of the BoardTan Wah NamCompany Secretary7 February 2005

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