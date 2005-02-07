News
Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Heatley Pte. Ltd.
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Singapore:
Name : Heatley Pte. Ltd.Principal Activity : Investment HoldingAuthorised Share Capital: S$500,000.00 divided into 500,000 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each Issued and Paid-Up Share Capital: S$1 comprising 1 ordinary share of S$1
Heatley Pte. Ltd., a shelf company which has not commenced operations, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Residential Limited, itself a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.
By Order of the BoardTan Wah NamCompany Secretary7 February 2005